YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh accuses TDP of ‘hiring goons’, asks Naidu to apologise

Amaravati: Criticising select media outlets for distorting facts, Andhra Pradesh MLA Jogi Ramesh stated that former chief minister of AP Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the attack on YSRCP leaders.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the MLA said he went to Chandrababu’s house to submit a petition and stage a protest in front of the residence. The protest was held to condemn TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu’s insulting statements against chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

Ramesh claimed that TDP leaders attacked his car even before he got out of the vehicle and said that despite media saying otherwise, YSRCP was responsible for starting the fight.

The MLA asserted that it was Naidu who was behind the attack on him and added that the latter had used “money racket offenders, rowdy sheeters and hired goons” to attack him.

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Chandrababu Naidu for Ayyanna Patrudu’s use of abusive language and further said that they would take up the issue to the notice of Governor. He warned TDP leaders to refrain from using abusive language against chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failing which, YSRCP leaders would protest in front of Naidu.