YSRCP MLA lashes out at TDP for linking Guj drug bust to AP govt

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Monday came down heavily on the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for linking the YSRCP-run Andhra Pradesh government to the 3,000 kilogram Gujarat narcotics drugs case.

Addressing the media in Amaravati, the YSRCP MLA claimed that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and other TDP leaders have been making false allegations to “damage” the state’s brand image. He further alleged that it is TDP leaders who were involved in land mafia, drug mafia and red sandal smuggling. Amarnath also remarked that they don’t have the right to question the government.

The YSRCP slammed TDP leader Ayyanapatrudu for criticising AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other ministers, questioning what he did for Vishakapatnam and north Andhra despite serving as a minister for 20 years.

Amarnath also flayed the opposition for “creating a ruckus” over the state government’s decision to give Vizag lands on lease and dared TDP leaders to furnish the details of the same.

The MLA also mentioned that the AP government has taken certain decisions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which were taken for the welfare and development of the people in Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Amarnath also reminded the public that 54 Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) were sold during the previous government run by Chandrababu Naidu. He also alleged that the infamous land scam in Vishakapatnam also took place during his tenure.