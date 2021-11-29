YSRCP MLA meets Amaravati farmers, extends support

Amaravati: In an interesting development, a legislator of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday called on Amaravati farmers participating in ongoing ‘Maha padyatra’ and extended his support.

Member of Legislative Assembly from Nellore Rural K. Sridhar Reddy called on the farmers who were staying at a function hall in Nellore. The MLA offered them all the assistance and asked the farmers to contact him in case they needed any help.

However, he was evasive when farmers requested him to raise the slogan of ‘Jai Amaravati’ with them. The MLA said he has some problems in raising the slogan.

Sridhar Reddy is the first YSRCP MLA to meet Amaravati farmers since they launched ‘Maha padyatra’ from Amaravati to Tirupati on November 1 to demand that the state government continue Amaravati as the only state capital.

Barring YSRCP, all political parties are backing the ‘Maha padyatra’. The ruling party leaders have described the walkathon a ploy by the leader of opposition and president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

After passing through various villages in Guntur and Prakasam districts, the walkathon entered Nellore district last week.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains in the region, the farmers extended the break for a second consecutive day on Monday.

Amaravati farmers had been protesting for over 700 days against the state government’s plans for trifurcation of the State capital. With ‘Maha padyatra,’ their protest entered a new phase.

Titled ‘court to temple’, the walkathon began on November 1. Raising slogans of ‘Jai Amaravati’, the protestors are covering 10-15 km every day.

Organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC), it is scheduled to reach Tirupati on December 15.

Last week, the YSRCP government withdrew two legislations enacted last year for trifurcation of the state capital. However, the government clarified that this was done to bring new and comprehensive legislation for developing three state capitals.

Farmers and women of Amaravati have vowed to continue their protest till the government drops its plans and continue Amaravati as the only capital.