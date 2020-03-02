YSRCP MLA to resign if against CAA-NRC resolution not passed

A+ A-

Guntur: Amid the ongoing protests across the nation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and several state governments passing resolutions in their respective State Assemblies, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Mustafa on Sunday said the Andhra Pradesh government would also pass a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Mustafa, who represents Guntur West Constituency, said that he would resign from his post if the Jagan government did not pass a resolution opposing CA in the State.

Mustafa was speaking at a meeting organized by Muslim minority orgnisations led by Jamiat-e-Milat, christened as Simah Garjana, at the BR Stadium in Guntur city on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mustafa said that the minorities voted in favor of YSRC and exuded confidence that the CM will take a decision in favor of minorities over the CAA in the ensuing Assembly session.