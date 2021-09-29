YSRCP MLA slams Pawan Kalyan for alleging Tollywood film industry snubbed AP govt

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and MLA K Parthasarathy today hit back at Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan for his “harsh comments” on the Andhra Pradesh government, and said that the artiste is speaking out of “frustration” after failing to win a public mandate.

Addressing a press conference, the MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has been unnecessarily taking a dig at the state government and trying to create a rift among the social communities. Pawan Kalyan on September 25 criticized the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh (AP) for “neglecting” the film industry. His comments comes in wake of the state government deciding to set up an online ticketing website to streamline ticket sales.

Further Parthasarathy stated that Pawan Kalyan had gained a lot from the Telugu film industry, but haven’t given anything back to the industry. Soon after Kalyan’s comments, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) dissociated itself with his remark. Without taking the actor’s name, the president of TFCC Narayandas Kishandas Narang said the chief ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana “have been proactive and always extended their encouragement and support to us.”

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the film industry was being snubbed, ignored and put down, only with the sole motive of what he perceived to be an attempt at getting back at him by Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He opposed the proposed online ticketing system for theatres. At a pre-release function of actor Sai Dharam Tej’s movie, Pawan Kalyan said that theatres were not being opened in Andhra Pradesh, though film producers were investing crores of rupees in making a movie.

Refuting the allegations of the JSP leader, YSRCP MLA Parthasarthy said that the AP state government wants to bring transparency and avoid black marketing through the online ticket system, where the existing private parties are charging an additional 12 per cent on each ticket. To check that the government offered to provide service by collecting only two per cent without burdening common people.

Earlier, AP state cinematography minister Perni Venkatramaiah on September 20, said the Andhra Pradesh government will soon roll out the online sale of cinema tickets in the state. A delegation of Tollywood film producers, distributors and theatre owners met the minister to discuss various issues apart from the state government’s recent decision to sell tickets on its online platform.

Speaking to the media after meeting the delegation earlier this month, Venkataramaiah said that the Tollywood delegation has extended its support for the online ticketing policy. “The government wants to ensure that movie entertainment is available to people, at affordable prices where the tickets will be offered online at government-set pricing,” he explained.

He elaborated that the online ticket system will ensure transparency by curbing the black marketing of cinema hall tickets and also put a check on tax evasion. He elaborated that the online ticket system will ensure transparency by curbing the black marketing of cinema hall tickets and also put a check on tax evasion.

As per a government order issued by the state home department on August 31, all cinema show bookings in Andhra Pradesh will be routed only through a portal managed by the state film, television and theatre development corporation. The move has sent jitters across the Telugu film industry.