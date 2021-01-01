YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator and senior leader from Kurnool district, Challa Ramakrishna Reddy died of post-COVID-19 complications at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on the 13th of last month and has been on a ventilator ever since. He breathed his last this morning as the situation worsened.

Ramakrishna Reddy represented the Congress party in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state’s assembly three times in 1983, 1999 and 2004. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2014 and played a vital role for the victory of TDP candidate BC Janardhan Reddy in the 2014 Assembly elections. In 2019, he quit TDP and joined YSRCP.

Challa Ramakrishnareddy’s family members are arranging to move his body from Hyderabad to his hometown.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Kurnool District Regional Coordinator Vesireddy Prabhakar Reddy, YSRCP leaders and activists expressed shock over the death of Challa Ramakrishnareddy.

Hon'ble CM @ysjagan has expressed deep grief & sorrow over the demise of MLC Sri Challa Ramakrishna Reddy garu. Recalling his active role in Kurnool politics, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 1, 2021

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.