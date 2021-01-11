YSRCP picks Pothula Sunitha to contest MLC election in Andhra

By IANS|   Published: 11th January 2021 2:37 pm IST
YSRCP picks Pothula Sunitha to contest MLC election in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 11 : Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday chose Pothula Sunitha as its candidate to contest the forthcoming legislative council election.

“Sunitha is the YSRCP candidate for the recently issued notification for the MLC election,” said a statement on Monday.

She met YSRCP party chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently at his residence, where she received the Form B from him.

She thanked Reddy for choosing her as the ruling party candidate, in the presence of Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabakar Reddy and Pothula Suresh.

The by-election for the casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, caused by the resignation of Sunitha, has been scheduled on January 28.

READ:  Sweden introduces restrictions on private events

Sunitha had resigned on November 1, 2020 though her term in office was up to March 3, 2023.

She was a Telugu Desam Party MLC, who resigned in protest over her party’s alleged activities harming development in the southern state. Later, she extended support to the ruling YSRCP.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 11th January 2021 2:37 pm IST
Back to top button