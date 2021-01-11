YSRCP picks Pothula Sunitha to contest MLC election in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 11 : Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday chose Pothula Sunitha as its candidate to contest the forthcoming legislative council election.

“Sunitha is the YSRCP candidate for the recently issued notification for the MLC election,” said a statement on Monday.

She met YSRCP party chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently at his residence, where she received the Form B from him.

She thanked Reddy for choosing her as the ruling party candidate, in the presence of Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabakar Reddy and Pothula Suresh.

The by-election for the casual vacancy in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, caused by the resignation of Sunitha, has been scheduled on January 28.

Sunitha had resigned on November 1, 2020 though her term in office was up to March 3, 2023.

She was a Telugu Desam Party MLC, who resigned in protest over her party’s alleged activities harming development in the southern state. Later, she extended support to the ruling YSRCP.

