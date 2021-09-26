YSRCP’s Udaya Bhanu slams TDP over drug peddling allegations on son

Amravati: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu today lashed out against the opposition Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Pattabhiram over false allegations of his son being involved in drug peddling. The YSRCP leader said he is ready for all kinds of tests provided TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family is willing to do the same.

In a media statement, Bhanu asked Pattabhiram to come up with evidence to prove that his son Prashant was involved in drug peddling cases. “Pattabhiram has no right to speak about my family,” he said, while warning the TDP leader to watch his language.

Bhanu denied his son Prashant’s involvement in the said drug peddling racket, which was busted by the Telangana police in Nalgonda district. Providing clarification regarding the case, he stated that his family was not involved in irregularities as well.

He was of the view that the TDP members were framing the ruling YSRCP of malpractices since they lost the previous elections in 2019. “There are instances where heroin was supplied through Heritage milk packets and people were also aware of Lokesh’s lifestyle and his parties. It is time for the opposition to learn a lesson instead of playing cheap politics,” said Bhanu .

Expressing his displeasure over the allegations regarding YSRCP member being involved with the sand mafia and ignoring the PDS rice scheme, the YSRCP leader said “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing transparent government leaving no scope for corruption. The government is ensuring fair supply of PDS rice, sand and alcohol in the State and taking stern action against the irregularities.”

Earlier on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party’s general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh had alleged that YSRCP members are involved in drug trafficking, and attacked AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for turning the state into a “den of drugs”.