YSR’s birth anniversary fondly celebrated in AP, Telangana

Amaravati: Scores of political leaders in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana fondly remembered and celebrated former united AP chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 72nd birth anniversary on Thursday.

Current Andhra chief minister and Rajasekhara Reddy’s son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid his tributes to the departed leader and recollected the virtues his father taught him.

“You shared the weapon of undisturbed smile, you gave me the strength of fighting spirit. You taught me the lesson of not failing to keep up the word and I inherited your ambitions. Happy birthday, daddy,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Continuing to reminisce his father, the chief minister said he sees him in the happiness of people and remembers his footsteps in every aspect of ruling the state.

Similarly, recently elected Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy participated in YSR birth anniversary celebrations in Tirupati town.

“Tributes to our beloved leader, former chief minister of AP Rajasekhara Reddy on his jayanti today,” said Gurumoorthy.

Hailing the former CM, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said Rajasekhar Reddy will stay forever in the hearts of the people.Likewise, S. Rajiv Krishna, advisor to AP government fondly recalled his family’s 35-year association with YSR and said that he was one of the most wonderful human beings.

Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini said, “My humble tribute to the great leader whose life has been a message to all in public life. On YSR Jayanti today, I bow before the legend who has inspired me and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

Meanwhile, in Telangana capital Hyderabad, several Congress leaders celebrated YSR’s birth anniversary near his statues located at major traffic intersections such as Panjagutta and near the City Centre mall in Banjara Hills.

Newly crowned Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy paid his respects to YSR at Panjagutta centre near the Central Mall and also at another place.

“My tributes to former chief minister of united AP YSR on his 72nd birth anniversary,” he said.Likewise, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav garlanded Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue at the same place and said, “Remembering staunch Congressman, former CM of AP Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 72nd birth anniversary, he will always live in our hearts.”