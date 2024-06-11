Yumna Zaidi’s new movie ‘Nayab’ to be released in India?

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi, known for her role as Meerub in the hit drama Tere Bin, has a huge fan base in both Pakistan and India. Fans are always eager to hear about her latest projects.

The latest news is about her film Nayab, which was released in theaters in January this year and won an award at the Cannes Film Festival. Hum TV announced that Nayab will soon premiere on their channel. On Instagram, Hum TV shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Experience the magic of Nayab all over again! Join us for its television premiere on HUM TV, featuring the incredible performances of Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan. Coming soon!”

Yumna Zaidi’s Indian fans are curious about when Nayab will be available in India. Many are asking for a YouTube release. It is expected to arrive on YouTube next week or by the end of June, but there is no official announcement yet.

Nayab is directed by Umair Nasir Ali and stars Yumna Zaidi, Noreen Gulwani, Fawad Khan, Javed Sheikh, Usama Khan, Huma Nawab, Ehteshamuddin, Adnan Siddiqui, and Faryal Mehmood.

Currently, Yumna is making headlines for her role in the ongoing drama Gentleman, which also stars Humayun Saeed.