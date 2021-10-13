YuppTV gets exclusive rights to broadcast ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Hyderabad: YuppTv has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup in Continental Europe and South East Asia, the platform announced on Wednesday.

YuppTV, an OTT platform for South-Asian content, will broadcast all 45 matches in 70 countries, that are scheduled to be held in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

“With the fan-base and craze for cricket, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one of the most anticipated sports events globally. YuppTV aims and is committed to delivering this event to all cricket fanatics under our purview and contributing to the growth of viewers and fans of cricket. This event will also help us in building viewership across countries in different territories,” stated Founder and CEO of YuppTV, Uday Reddy.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term association with YuppTV to drive engagement and popularity for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The platform provides outstanding global reach and we hope to cater to all cricket fans by providing world-class coverage and enhanced viewing experiences across regions,” said Head of Syndication, Star TV Network, Harry Griffith.