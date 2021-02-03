YuppTV partners with BSNL to launch video streaming Platform

Hyderabad: Global over-the-top (OTT) platform YuppTV has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to launch a new tech-enabled single subscription video streaming platform called YuppTV Scope.

The latest by the platform will offer users more ease through a single subscription to all premium OTT apps such as SonyLiv, ZEE5 and Voot Select, thereby eliminating the task of accessing and managing multiple apps.

Having previously signed an memodanrum of understanding (MoU) with BSNL to offer bundled OTT services to broadband subscribers as a triple play offering, YuppTV is now launching compelling video services for BSNL broadband users. It offers more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages.

Given BSNL’s vast audience base across demographics, the platform aims to cater to all users, both tech-savvy and legacy cable tv users. For the latter, YuppTV is also offering a traditional TV-like experience for consumers who are attuned to cable TV, while allowing them to switch live TV channels in a seamless manner.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of YuppTV Scope, our single subscription OTT platform in partnership with BSNL. With this launch, we are enabling the convergence of prominent content partners, broadcasters, telecom, and broadband providers to create a holistic ecosystem for all key stakeholders across industries.”