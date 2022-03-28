YuppTV to broadcast TATA IPL 2022 for 99 countries

Hyderabad: YuppTV, an Atlanta-based online streaming platform, has now gained broadcasting rights for the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) for 99 countries. This is the platform’s 5th year in a row to bag the rights.

Uday Reddy, Founder and CEO of YuppTV said, “Cricket has always been a massive crowd-puller and IPL has reimagined the format and the excitement associated with it. In alignment with the objective of bringing cricket to the masses, we are delighted to be the streaming platform of choice in expanding the outreach to 99 nations across the globe.”

He added that the app’s robust backend technology will support uninterrupted, real-time streaming of the sport that put India on the world map with respect to international leagues.

“We’re happy to be continuing our long-standing association with YuppTV which will continue to serve the global Indian diaspora with world-class content. The Tata IPL 2022 promises to be the largest and most exciting edition since its inception,” said Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisition & Syndication- Sports, Disney Star.

This year sees the debut of two new teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The number of matches has also been increased from 60 in 2021 to 74.