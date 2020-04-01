Yuvraj, Harbhajan face backlash for backing Afridi’s virus fund

New Delhi: Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have unleashed a social media storm by backing former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The two countries are bitter rivals and the move touched a raw nerve in India.

Afridi’s appeal for donations to help people affected by the deadly virus in Pakistan has had overwhelming support from leading cricketers.

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Harbhajan urged people to contribute in a video message, and called on other cricketers in the two countries to make similar appeals.

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

“These are testing times, it’s time to look out for each other,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter in a call for funds.

While Afridi thanked the two, Indian Twitter users reacted with fury at the support for a rival player who has been a vocal critic of India’s handling of the Kashmir dispute.

Twitteratis react

“Do you have any sense?” wrote one Twitter user.

“Lost respect” for Harbhajan Singh, added another.

“Sorry guys you lost it.”

Sahi kiya tha dhoni ne tujhe team se bahar nikaal k 😠😠😠 — Maddy (@BACK_BencherGuy) March 31, 2020

Go to hell, Yuvraj. Lost all respect for you and your comrade Harbhajan Singh who too has an overly soft spot for Pakistanis and Shahid Afridi. — Vinayak (@vinayak_jain) March 31, 2020

Tu bhi chala ja apne watan Pakistan. Saath mein saare gaddaaron ko bhi le jaa. — पूजा (@PooJa33333) March 31, 2020

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-2013 and have seen a new peak in tensions over Kashmir, which has been at the centre of two wars between the neighbours since 1947.

Kashmir

Kashmir has been divided between the two since their independence seven decades ago and India frequently accuses Pakistan of organising “terrorism” on its side of the border.

World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj, who made a return from cancer before finally retiring last year, has also raised money to fight coronavirus through his ‘YouWeCan’ foundation.

India, which has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 24, has so far confirmed more than 1,600 coronavirus cases and 38 deaths.

