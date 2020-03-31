Yuvraj, Harbhajan support Afridi’s initiative for COVID-19

New Delhi: With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, sports persons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these trying times. And former India all-rounder has joined hands with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi to help those in need.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: “These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh”.

Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.

Harbhajan praised Afridi’s gesture and said: “Great work for humanity Shahid Afridi. May god bless us all… more power to you… praying for world’s wellbeing — Nanak naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala.”

The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can https://t.co/t9OvfEPp79 for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/sB2fxCAQqY — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 29, 2020

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl??#EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19.”

