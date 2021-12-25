Yuvraj Singh launches NFT collection with Colexion

New Delhi: After launching NFTs of renowned celebrities from the art and sports fraternity, Colexion on Saturday announced that it has yet again come up with an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) drop of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

With his very own digital avatar in a metaverse, Yuvraj has entered into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible tokens dedicated to his beloved fans.

“NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me in every step of the way,” the 2011 World Cup hero said in a statement.

“Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world,” he added.

Allowing his fans to witness some historical moments, Yuvraj has launched his warrior 3D model along with the bat with which he slammed his first century, priced at $40 each.

The NFT marketplace has also launched a one-of-its-kind virtual museum featuring the journey of Yuvraj and his premium NFT collection.

Through purchasing the NFTs, the buyers will enjoy several perks, including a chance to play six balls with Yuvraj and win exclusive merchandise of the cricketer. The fans will get an opportunity to interact and earn precious rewards in the form of merchandise and signed memorabilia.

“The premium NFT collection of Yuvraj Singh will be an opportunity for the fans to engage with their favourite star. We’ll launch an autographed cricket bat along with a 3D statue of the cricketer, providing an exclusive opportunity to fans to own his digital collectibles,” said Abhay Aggrawal, CEO of Colexion.