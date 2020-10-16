Yuvraj Singh shows concern over Hyderabad flood, prays for ease

Hyderabad: Hyderabad rains and flood and resulting devastation are trending on social media. Several celebrities are reacting upon the inundation of localities, house collapses, resulting deaths and relief work. Cricket all rounder Yuvraj Singh is one among them.

In his tweet Singh has prayed for ease of sufferings due to heavy downpour. He lauded the efforts of frontline workers. While praying for the flood victims and their families, he requested everyone to stay safe. Yuvraj tweeted: “I pray the heavy downpour & water logging in Telangana eases soon & there is no more damage. The frontline workers are doing their best to bring relief to affected areas. I pray for those who lost their life & for the affected families. Requesting everyone to please stay safe”

