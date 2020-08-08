Yuzvendra Chahal announces his engagement on social media

New Delhi: Premier India spinner Yuzvender Chahal took to social media to announce his engagement. Chahal announced his roka on twitter and had also posted a picture of the ceremony.

“We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony,” he wrote on his Twitter and Instagram account along with a couple of pictures.

Before his engagement Chahal appeared in quite a few Zoom workshops with his partner Dhanashree Verma. Through, he profile bio on Instagram, it is understood that Verma is a doctor and active on YouTube besides being a choreographer. The news comes after his teammate and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was blessed with a boy with his wife Natasa Stankovic.

On the work front, Chahal has been enjoying the break due to the pandemic situation. He has however resumed his training for the IPL 2020 and would be next seen in UAE.