Zafarul Islam questioned in sedition case over social media post

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday questioned Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case registered against him for his social media post in April, officials said.

This comes a day after the special cell of the Delhi Police sent Khan a notice, asking him to join the probe within two days over his “controversial” social media post related to the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

“I joined the probe today. I was questioned by the police for nearly 2.15 hours. They sought details regarding my social media post. I gave all the required details to them in written format,” Khan told PTI over phone.

The questioning took place at the Janakpuri office of the special cell, the police officials said.

An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj.

This is the second notice sent to Khan.

Earlier in May, a notice under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was sent to him by the special cell asking him to hand over the device used for making the “controversial” social media post.

Khan had accordingly submitted his device.

In the FIR, the complainant had alleged that Khan’s post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in society, the police said, adding the case was being investigated by the cyber cell.

However, later, Khan had also sought an apology, while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission.

He had said that his tweet on April 28 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the “persecution” of Indian Muslims in the context of the northeast Delhi violence has “pained” some people which was never his intention.

Source: PTI

