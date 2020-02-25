Zahed Ali Khan unveils ‘Rahnuma – E – Awam’ by Rehana Mirza

Zahed Ali Khan - Editor in Chief - The Siasat Daily launching 'Rahnuma - E - Awam' a book authored by Rehana Mirza and Md.Khaja Ishaq Hussain (Husband of the Author) also seen in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Rahnuma – E – Awam – is a compilation of 25 Short Articles written by Rehana Mirza on Society, Education & Life. Rahnuma – E – Awam Talks about the Discriminating Societal Trends, flawed practices like Dowry, Female Persecution & More. The Book further highlights the problem in society due to lack of education, Civic Sense, Basic Human Values, Etc.

Author Rehana Mirza, was an Educator in London, she is a British Citizen of Hyderabad Descent. Rehana Mirza did her BA (Urdu, Political Science, History) from Osmania University in the year 1970, and migrated to London in the same year with her husband Md. Khaja Ishaq Hussain.

Rehana Mirza who runs a nursery and primary school for Underprivileged Children at Mehdipatnam. Started the School in 2003, The School Kids are mostly children of Daily Wagers, Maids, Labourers, Etc. The School has many distinctions were many children has completed their school education and some of them have also secured admissions in Graduation.

The Book takes us through Rehana Mirza’s journey of establishing her school “Unique Child Care”, the hassles and problem faced by her in establishing the school. She talks about various subjects through her collection of short articles, most of them she learnt talking to the parents of poor kids, the problems faced by their parents, the problems in the society, the mindset of the people of the city, age old customs & practice which has become obsolete in today’s time.

The compilation of Short Articles are a lesson for the present society, it highlights the importance of education, importance of basic human values, importance of Civic Sense, etc. the book is also an eye opener for many parents, teachers and also for the country’s diaspora living abroad.

