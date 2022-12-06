Zaheeruddin Ali Khan felicitated by Saudi businessman

Hyderabad: Saudi businessman has felicitated Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily at Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for his contribution to Indian Journalism and sincere honest community Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan said the extravagant ambiance of Private Majlis coupled with the unique hospitality of the Saudi culture by the Saudi businessmen fascinate people towards it.

Cordiality, affability and joviality are the trademarks of Saudi people, and noted that he will certainly miss Saudi hospitality.

Hussam Al Kahtani, Chairman of Kahtani Group of Companies said that pleasant moments spent with Zaheeruddin Ali Khan will always be remembered by Saudi businessman.

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, Vice-President of Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce & Industry (IICCI) and Representative of World Food Trust Saudi Arabia expressed his gratitude to Zaheeruddin Ali Khan for his contribution to his dedicated and honest sincere community services irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region.