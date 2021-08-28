Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Iftekar Hussain address at training center in Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Deccan is world-famous for providing precious diamonds to the world. Out of 10 valuable diamonds of the world, 5 of them were extracted from the Golconda mines. The diamonds which were extracted from the mines have a shining glow.

Similarly, the young generation of the nation also has the shining and the glow but this shine is of education. Therefore, a determined and resolute course of action to transform these promising prodigies i.e., students into national assets are being undertaken by Siasat daily Editor Zahid Ali Khan, Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust Iftekar Hussain, Trustee of Faiz Aam Trust Dr.Makdoom Mohiuddin, and other members of the trust.

These views were expressed by the Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan at the center of the job-oriented courses run by the Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust in the flood-affected area of Osman Nagar.

Training center in Osman Nagar

It has to be reminded that last year floods had caused extreme damage in Osman Nagar area. Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz Aam Trust on Friday have distributed relief material kits to the residents of the said locality. Many men and women were provided with financial assistance to start businesses. Essential items were also distributed among the residents as well. The distribution of the relief materials packages was held in Crescent School in Osman Nagar.

Secretary of Faiz Aam Trust Iftekar Hussain, Trustee Dr.Makdoom Mohiuddin, Executive Member of the Trust Ali Haider, In charge of Trust Syed Haidar Ali, Dr.Mateen Al Jabbar, President of Ayaan Medical College Ayaan Siddiqui, Chairman of Crescent Group of Schools Abdul Khaliq, Dr.Samiullah and others were present on the occasion.

On the completion of the tailoring and computer courses, a total of 37 women, girls and boys were awarded certificates, tailoring kits, and financial rewards as well.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan said there is no dearth of talent in the country but proper guidance is needed to show the students the right path. He said under the flagship of Siasat Daily, the Millat Fund and the Faiz Aam Trust have been instrumental in providing exemplary welfare services.

Khan and other speakers urged the students to learn the English language in an effective manner. They also advised the students to master themselves in the Arabic language because as translators of the said language one can earn handsomely.

Iftekar Hussain in his address said in association with the Siasat Millat Fund, many welfare services have been undertaken throughout the country. He said in times of national calamities or during riots both the organizations reach out with help to the affected or riots victims. He added that with Faiz-e-Aam Trust contributions thousands of students are able to complete their education and better results have also been noticed. At this time he thanked the Almighty ALLAH and appreciated the donors of the trust. The whole team of Faiz Aam Trust was present on the occasion.