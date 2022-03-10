Zahid Ali Khan welcomes job announcement, asks Muslim youth to prepare for exams

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 10th March 2022 1:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister KCR made an announcement for 80,039 government jobs on Wednesday. The CM made a key statement in the assembly regarding the job vacancies in the state. 

The editor of Siasat daily Zahid Ali Khan said that the announcement for filling the vacant jobs is a positive development. “The Muslim youths must prepare themselves for getting these jobs”, he said.

“If the Telangana government does justice in providing jobs to every community then it will become an ideal state in the country in Social Justice and Equality,” Khan said.

“The youths must not merely prepare for group I and group II exams but they should also prepare for all the departmental exams,” Khan said.

“All those belonging to BC-E must get their certificates ready and those who are not in the reservation category must enroll themselves in the economically weaker section (EWS),” Khan advised.

