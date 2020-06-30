Zaid Hussain: Let heaven and hell pray for you

Bengaluru: Zaid Hussain, a religious orator at Hikmah Institute gave a short discourse in their weekly programme ‘Friday Emaan Boosters’ on YouTube channel.

Secret for making heaven, hell to pray for us

He discloses an amazing secret for making Heaven and Hell to pray for us.

He quotes an authentic hadith from hazrat Anas (may Allah be agreed with him) that Prophet Mohammad (mpbuh) said, whoever asks for Heaven three times, Heaven will beg to Allah, ‘O Allah! Make this person to enter Heaven.’

And whoever asks Allah three times to save him from the Hell; Hell will say ‘O Allah! Save him from the fire.’

Hussain says we always pray to Allah for heaven and save us from Hell fire but we never realised that Heaven and Hell pray for us too.

Therefore, in future whenever we pray to Allah, we should implore three times seeking Heaven and three times asking refuge from the Hell.

Hussain recites those dua’ taught by Prophet Mohammed (mbuh) and wants us to memorise them:

Allahumma inni as’alukaal jannah (O Allah! I ask you to grant me Paradise).

And to seek protection from Hell we should beg Allah in this way:

Allahumma inni a’uzu bika minannar (O Allah! I take refuge in You from the Fire).

Secret to make dua effective

Hussain shares a secret to make this dua’ more effective. He says Allah has given us two sujud (prostrations) in every prayer and he narrates a hadith of prophet Mohammad (pbuh) who said ‘during the sajdah in the prayer, the slave of Allah is closest to Him.’ So, Hussain says do not shorten our sajdah; instead, lengthen it by invocations. In the first sajdah, after praising Allah three times (subhana rabbi al ‘ala) in addition, we should ask Allah three times to grant us Paradise, ‘Allahumma inni as’alukal jannah.’ Even before we get up from sajdah, Jannat will ask Allah to grant us Paradise. When we prostate for the second time, after subhana rabbi al ‘ala, we should also say, ‘Allahumma inni a’uzu bika minannar’ for three times.

Therefore, Hussain requests us not to forget these two supplications (dua’) in our sujud while praying. Make Heaven and Hell pray for us. In sha Allah, He will accept our prayers. Even if He accepts our one rakat and in that rakat if we have asked Allah to grant us Heaven and save us from Hell, then nobody will stop us from entering into heaven and nobody can push us into the Hell. Because, only Allah has the authority to do so and He has accepted our prayers and supplications.

Hussain concludes his speech by saying, “do not just make dua’ for Jannat, make Jannat to make dua’ for us.’