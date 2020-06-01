Zaira Wasim explains why she deactivated social media accounts

New Delhi: The ‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim, who recently made an Internet stir after deactivating her social media accounts, on Saturday explained the reason behind her move.

Zaira had earlier on Friday deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after facing a backlash for posting a verse from the Holy Quran about floods and locust attacks.

“So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”



-Qur’an 7:133 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 27, 2020

Zaira Wasim back on social media

However, the former Bollywood actor, on Saturday, is back on the social media platforms after the short break.

Answering to a Twitter user’s question, who asked, “Why did she deactivate her account?,” Zaira replied by saying that she is just a human who is allowed to take a break.

“Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak:),” Zaira tweeted.

Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BMar06jIXl — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 30, 2020

Zaira Wasim was criticised

Wasim was widely criticised by Twitterati as they believed that she tried to justify the locust attacks and floods that are currently affecting the country.

‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor then left social media by deleting both her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Even last year, Wasim had created a stir when she announced that she is quitting her career in acting as she felt that her profession was damaging her peace, iman, and her relationship with her religion.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.