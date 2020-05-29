Zaira Wasim quotes Quranic verse to justify locust attack

New Delhi: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quoted Qurani verse to justify recent locust attack.



Courtesy “twitter/timesofindia” [Representational Photo]



Zaira Wasim’s tweet

The former actress wrote, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”.

Soon after the tweet went viral on social media, many netizens started slamming her. One of them also questioned “Are you a radical Jihadi?”.

Are you a radical Jihadi? Are these your true colours (or some master (s) are directing you to do this)? https://t.co/Y641jymOmj — Guruji (@Guruji31546528) May 27, 2020

You must know Ms Wasim, the swarm of locusts has entered into India after damaging crops extensively in Iran and Pakistan.



I hope, you would not lose sensitivity during the time of such crises. https://t.co/yalUOTvzk0 — Sudhanshu S Singh🇮🇳 (@sssingh21) May 27, 2020

If one wonders how does a millenial who was offered an opportunity in uber cosmopolitanism, end up with so much bigotry and hate, she is mentioning the source also. pic.twitter.com/k3FOZrRvub — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) May 27, 2020

So sad to see such a young talent who played two iconic roles is so opposite of them in real life https://t.co/qtANQMyY9v — VivekDhonde (@vivekdhonde) May 27, 2020

Even the quality education of modern times couldn’t cure the bigotry of these Neanderthals! https://t.co/sD0C0GGRPs — Vatsala (@Vatsala88304941) May 27, 2020

Locust attack in India

It may be mentioned that locust invades a few States in India. It triggered panic in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States in India. National Capital, Delhi is on alert due to the attack.

Many other States including Telangana have issued instructions to concerned officials to get ready for the probable attack by the pest.

This season, the locusts have changed their attack strategy. They are flying at great height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas.

The current outbreak is the worst in 26 years.

The pest is well known for destroying agricultural fields. In many parts of the world, it had also triggered famines.

In India, the pest has entered from Pakistan. Farmers in India are using loud music and fires to battle with the menace instead of using harmful chemicals.

What is Locust?

It is a migratory pest that can fly up to 150 km per day. The quantity of food it can eat daily is equivalent to its weight.

As they reproduce fast, their numbers increase by 12 times within three months.

Earlier, the breeding centres of locusts were African nations and hence they used to take time to reach India. However, now with the Pak-Afghan border becoming their breeding centre, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.