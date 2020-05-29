Zaira Wasim quotes Quranic verse to justify locust attack

New Delhi: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quoted Qurani verse to justify recent locust attack.
Zaira Wasim’s tweet
The former actress wrote, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”.
Soon after the tweet went viral on social media, many netizens started slamming her. One of them also questioned “Are you a radical Jihadi?”.
Locust attack in India
It may be mentioned that locust invades a few States in India. It triggered panic in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States in India. National Capital, Delhi is on alert due to the attack.
Many other States including Telangana have issued instructions to concerned officials to get ready for the probable attack by the pest.
This season, the locusts have changed their attack strategy. They are flying at great height against their basic nature to fly in the low lying areas.
The current outbreak is the worst in 26 years.
The pest is well known for destroying agricultural fields. In many parts of the world, it had also triggered famines.
In India, the pest has entered from Pakistan. Farmers in India are using loud music and fires to battle with the menace instead of using harmful chemicals.
What is Locust?
It is a migratory pest that can fly up to 150 km per day. The quantity of food it can eat daily is equivalent to its weight.
As they reproduce fast, their numbers increase by 12 times within three months.
Earlier, the breeding centres of locusts were African nations and hence they used to take time to reach India. However, now with the Pak-Afghan border becoming their breeding centre, they are entering Rajasthan from Pakistan.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.