Zaira Wasim requests fans to remove her pics from social media

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim who left the world of acting in 2019, requested her fans to remove her pictures from their social media accounts and not share them. She added that she is trying to start a new chapter in her life.

Request to fans

Zaira Wasim took to her Instagram on Saturday and made a request. The ‘Sky Is Pink’ actress wrote, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything.”

“It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same.” Zaira also wrote, “It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything,” Zaira Wasim further added.

The ‘Dangal’ actress concluded saying, “I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim.”

When Zaira Wasim left acting

Zaira Wasim, after appearing in major blockbusters such as Dangal and Secret Superstar, announced her retirement from the film industry in 2019 and said that she wants to focus on religion. She had taken to her social media account to express the same.

She made onscreen debut in her early teens with Dangal opposite superstar Aamir Khan and then in 2017 worked in his production venture Secret Superstar. Zaira Wasim’s last film was The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.