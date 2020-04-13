Zaira Wasim shares post ‘how Muslims can be productive with time’

Kashmir: Amid lockdown, Zaira Wasim shared a post that suggests Muslims on how to use their time productively.

The post suggests Muslims to dedicate a part of their time in reciting Quran, seeking knowledge and understanding the religion, taking care of obligations towards family and offering prayers.

During the lockdown, instead of involving in unproductive activities, Muslims can spend their time in understanding Islam.

It may be mentioned that amid lockdown, many Muslims especially youths are struggling to find the best way to utilize their free time. Some of them are even found violating lockdown.

