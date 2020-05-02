Zaira Wasim slam trolls with her latest post

SRINAGAR: Former Indian actress, Zaira Wasim, who retired from films after the release of her The Sky is Pink share a thoughtful note of empathy on social media.

The young actress took to Instagram and wrote how thoughtless words and stupid joke by social media trolls can damage self esteem of others.

She wrote, “Some are more vulnerable than others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long.”

Asking everyone to show empathy, the-19-year-old continued, “…instead of pouncing on someone’s flawed understanding for a mere giggle, try to make them aware about their flawed understanding not by mocking them but with empathy, favour privacy and advice them…”

‘Dangal’ fame actor was praised and criticised ever since she decided to quit celluloid world stating that it interfered in her religion.

On June 30, “The Sky is Pink” star actor shared a detailed post on her social media pages, announcing her disassociation from acting in Bollywood stating that her current line of work is silently and unconsciously transitioned her “out of imaan (faith)”.

