ZairaWasim trending on Twitter after she quits social media

Kashmir: Zaira Wasim is treading on Twitter after the actress deleted her Twitter and Instagram account.

It may be mentioned that the actress had deleted her social media account after getting trolled over her Twitter post on locust attack.

Zaira Wasim quoted Quranic verse to justify locust attack

She had quoted Quranic verse to justify the locust attack. She had written, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin”.

After the post went viral on social media, many Twitterati started trolling her.

One of them wrote, “#ZairaWasim freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you will speak trash”.

Terming her post as non-sense, a user wrote, “When religion takes control of your mind ,you speak non-sense. Of course as long as she was making and being successful it was all good.#ZairaWasim”.

Being religious is good but being too religious could he the reason of senceless thinking 😂

Locust attack in India

It may be mentioned that locusts invade a few States in India. It triggered panic in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other States in India. National Capital, Delhi is on alert due to the attack.





Courtesy “twitter/timesofindia” [Representational Photo]

Photo: IANS

Many other States including Telangana have issued instructions to concerned officials to get ready for the probable attack by the pest.

Farmers adopting unique techniques to terrify locust

On the one hand, governments are taking necessary steps to deal with the pest attack, on the other, farmers are using unique techniques to terrify locust. They are making loud noise using the DJ system, beating utensils, burning fire to create huge smoke, etc.

