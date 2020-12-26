Zakir Hussain on working with Om Puri, Jagdeep in ‘Omprakash Zindabad’

Mumbai, Dec 26 : Actor Zakir Hussain looks back with awe and reverence at the experience of working with late actors Om Puri and Jagdeep.

Hussain worked with Puri and Jagdeep in “Omprakash Zindabad”, which released earlier this month. Puri died in 2017, while Jagdeep passed away earlier this year.

“Om Puri ji and Jagdeep ji are institutions unto themselves. Though they are not among us, I’m sure they would be happy about the film. Sharing screen space with them is a great opportunity. We used to sit and spend good time with Om ji,” Zakir recalled.

“I play a corrupt politician with a comic flavour in the film. The film is based on a corrupt political system, and I’m playing the head local MLA. I’m grateful that the film finally released in theatres as it was on hold for a long time,” said Hussain about his role and the project.

“Omprakash Zindabad”, directed by Ranjeet Gupta, also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ishtiyak Khan.

