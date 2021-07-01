Zambian TV anchor talks about being unpaid on live bulletin; gets fired

A TV anchor in Zambia interrupted a live news bulletin that he was hosting and complained about not getting paid for months by the channel.

KBN TV news presenter Kabinda Kalimina changed tracks in the middle of reading the top headlines to accuse the news station of withholding staff wages.

He shared a video clip of the moment on Facebook after he was cut off from live television by the news station.

The video has since then gone viral, creating quite a buzz online. “Yes, I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn’t mean journalists shouldn’t speak out,” Kalimina wrote while sharing the video.

In the footage, we can see the anchor presenting the top news stories of the day, and within a few seconds, he suddenly stops to complain on live television.

Following the fiasco, KBN TV has shared a Facebook post accusing the host of being drunk and branding his behaviour as despicable.

They further said they would carry out investigations about the matter. Kalimina has refuted the claims of being drunk on set.

As it went viral, here is how people responded to it, with most supporting him for spilling out the truth.

Kalimina will make one of the greatest journalists one day, bravo! — mvc (@malubavj) June 25, 2021

That's the smartest way to protest as a Journalist. — Constance Justice( Fiat justicia ruat caelum) . (@Constan02592105) June 25, 2021

Some, on the other hand, are questioning whether he is right or not.