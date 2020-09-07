Zareen travels 2 Km every day to attend the online class

Hyderabad: Due to bad internet connectivity class VII 7 girl, Zareen walk two kilometers every day to attend ongoing online classes amid pandemic.

The bad internet connection has not stopped the girl from attending her classes. She is a student of Telangana Minorities Residential School, Nirmal girls.

Before the clock strikes 11 am, the youngster reaches her family owned agriculture land either on foot or a bike and attends online classes on a machan, set-up in the middle of the maize field. Not just attending the classes for two hours, she also makes sure to complete her homework there itself.

“I want to study but poor mobile internet connectivity at home was causing a problem. So, I decided to attend online classes from our agriculture fields, where I get good mobile internet connectivity. Daily, either my dad drops there and picks me up or I go by foot to the field to take online classes for two hours,” she says.

Zareen has urged authorities concerned to fix the mobile internet connectivity issue in the area. “I want to become a doctor and make my parents proud,” says Zareen.

The TMREIS which operates 204 Telangana Minorities Residential Schools in the State is conducting full-fledged online classes for its students through Zoom app by actively involving all teachers. This apart, WhatsApp and YouTube platforms are also being used to reach out to students who are from remote areas of the State.