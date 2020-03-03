As Zarif condemns Delhi violence, India summons Iranian envoy

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned Iran’s Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest against the remarks made by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on social media on the Delhi violence, informed sources said.

Terming the events to be India’s “internal matter,” New Delhi expressed disappointment at the foreign minister’s comments, sources added.

This comes after Zarif on Monday took to Twitter to condemn the violent clashes in parts of Delhi in which at least 47 people were killed, and urged the Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. The path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif tweeted.

Violence that erupted in Delhi last week after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other, escalated and spread to other areas in the north East and claimed the lives of 47 people.

The Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.