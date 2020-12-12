Zayn Ibad Khan: ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ different from other ‘saas-bahu’ sagas

Mumbai, Dec 12 : TV actor Zayn Ibad Khan says he is fond of the thriller genre and insists Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the show in which he appears, is different from routine saas-bahu material.

“Since my childhood, I have been into thrillers. Our show (‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’) is very different from other ‘saas-bahu’ sagas. I’m not demeaning any other show but I like the fact that ours is loved by the audience. Even if there is a romantic scene, it will be crisp,” he said about the show, which is pitched.

Talking about his character in the show, he said: “My character is a little different from all, like in the beginning, every other character was a bit grey. But from the start, Angre (his character) has been loyal to Vansh and his family. He can do anything for them. Angre was the only secret keeper of Vansh. And they share an amazing bond.”

The show also stars Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir.

