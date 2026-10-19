Zebras, kangaroos and lemurs: New entrants at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) is gearing up to welcome some unusual new residents, promising visitors a chance to come face-to-face with wildlife they may have only seen in documentaries. From hopping kangaroos and wallabies to ring-tailed lemurs and the cassowary, the zoo’s upcoming arrivals are set to add a fresh dose of excitement to a day out at NZP.

To bring them to the city, the NZP administration approached Vantara, Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, requesting three animal species and the flightless cassowary. Vantara has agreed to the request, paving the way for the quartet to join the zoo’s existing collection.



According to the Deccan Chronicle, Vantara would be sharing a pair of kangaroos. An enclosure is already in place for them. The report said that Wallabies will also be introduced, and so will ring‑tailed lemurs.

Additionally, the zoo has decided to get a pair of zebras from Vantara, which has earlier shared three of them with the NZP.

Once they arrive, the animals will spend 30–45 days in quarantine before being introduced to visitors in their respective enclosures.



