Zebronics launches Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofer

New Delhi, Feb 10 : Homegrown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand Zebronics on Wednesday launched a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with wireless subwoofer called ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro.

The Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar is priced at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart sale and is available at leading retail outlets across India, Zebronics said.

The soundbar comes in a sleek design that blends well with any room and comes with a wall mount, helping you keep the clutter at bay.

The wireless subwoofer gives users more freedom to position according to their need.

The “ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos” comes with a 16.51cms wireless subwoofer driver for a loud and punchy bass experience.

The soundbar comes with quad 6.35cm drivers and dual 5.08cm drivers for greater audio clarity and immersive sound.

“Being the first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos soundbar was exhilarating,” Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics, said in a statement.

“After the successful response to our launch, we’re here to make home entertainment experiences better with our latest soundbar Juke-Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos that tags along with a wireless subwoofer.”

The soundbar can be paired easily via multi-connectivity options like wirelessly streaming your music from your phone, using the USB/ AUX, or you can connect via HDMI (ARC) or the optical input.

The soundbar also comes with dual HDMI (high-definition multimedia interface) input along with one HDMI output.

“With our newly launched ZEB-Juke Bar 9800 DWS Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar, entertainment at home will be a promising affair blending the perfect fusion of minimal design that delivers a powerhouse of sound,” Doshi said.

