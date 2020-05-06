Zee Telugu introduces ‘Lockdown talks with Ravi’

Hyderabad: While millions turn to television for their entertainment needs in the time of isolation, Zee Telugu introduces a unique show with the Telugu audience continuing to be connected with their favorite Tollywood and television celebrities.

Along with providing anecdotes from the lives of their fictional and iconic characters, the channel is also introducing on-air series of gags featuring the talented anchor Ravi as host for the show titled – ‘Lockdown talks with Ravi’. This will be telecasted starting 9 May 2020 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.

Meet your favorite actors up and close from 9 th May, 2020 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels!

As your entertainment partners, we urge you to stay home and be safe because if ‘We stay in Corona stays out’!

The channel will give the audience a glimpse into the quarantine life of popular actors like Bhanu Sri, Dhanraj, Adhirindi fame Venu, Karuna, and Vishwa among others. The actor’s lockdown dairies will be aired during the prime slot on a weekend where they share their experiences cooking with us, discussing current issues, playing games, dancing together, and many more things. Additionally, through fun gags, Ravi will also give a sneak-peek into his life of self-isolation and how he is dealing with the lockdown.

Ravi, the anchor of the show says, “Zee Telugu continues to strive and provide viewers with unparalleled entertainment even during challenging times. To further innovate the experience and engage with the audience, the channel has devised a virtual format to strengthen the connection with ardent fans by showcasing the actors’ real selves through this show – Lockdown talks with Ravi. With this series, the actors engage with the audience by taking them on a journey of their quarantine lives while highlighting the message of social distancing.”

