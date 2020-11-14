Zeena Ali becomes first cop to wear hijab in New Zealand

Dubai: A 30-year-old woman, Zeena Ali became the first cop in New Zealand to wear the hijab as part of the uniform.

The woman who was born in Fiji has migrated to New Zealand along with her family when was a child.

Sharing her views over the hijab, Ali said that she is able to follow her faith while serving the nation. She also told that she had extended help while designing her hijab.

Following the Christchurch attack, Zeena Ali was inspired to join the police force. Now she is the first Muslim woman to wear a hijab as part of the official uniform.



Talking about the turning point of his life, Zeena Ali said that after the Christchurch attack that killed 51 Muslims, she decided to leave her job in customer service and join the police force. She also wants to inspire other women to join the force.

It may be mentioned that in the worst ever attack, multiple gunmen had carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques during the Friday prayers.