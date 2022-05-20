Zelensky accuses Moscow of ‘attempting to kill as many Ukrainians as possible’

Kiev: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces have ‘completely destroyed’ Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region and accused Moscow of trying to ‘increase pressure’ with ‘brutal’ and ‘senseless’ bombardments, the media reported.

The Ukrainian leader said the Kremlin had intensified its offensive following the withdrawal of its troops from Kharkiv, east of Kiev — putting even more pressure on Donbas, the Daily Mail reported.

Zelensky also repeated that Russia was carrying out genocide and said those who ‘give and carry out criminal orders’ would be brought to justice ‘within the international tribunal’.

Speaking in a video posted to his social media account, Zelensky said: “In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure. There’s hell and that’s not an exaggeration.

“Donbas is completely destroyed. All this doesn’t and cannot have any military explanation for Russia,” Zelensky said, Daily Mail reported.

He added: “This is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible, and destroy as many houses, social facilities and enterprises as possible.

“This is what will be qualified as the genocide of the Ukrainian people and for which occupiers will definitely be brought to justice,” Ukraine President said.

“The first trial in Ukraine against a Russian war criminal has already begun and it will end with the full restoration of justice within the international tribunal. I’m sure of it. We will find and bring to justice all those who give and carry out criminal orders.”

Zelensky went on to talk about the ‘constant’ strikes across the country – referencing the ‘terrible’ air and missile strikes in Desna, Chernihiv Oblast.