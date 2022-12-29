Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s reconstruction with BlackRock CEO

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country’s post-conflict reconstruction with Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the presidential press service reported.

During a conversation through video link, Zelensky thanked Fink for the work of a BlackRock team that had prepared a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure Ukraine’s reconstruction funds, the report said on Wednesday.

They discussed prospects for channeling investment into the Ukrainian economy and agreed to focus on coordinating the efforts of potential investors, and also talked about the possible visit of certain BlackRock leaders to Ukraine next year, the report added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

