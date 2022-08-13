Zelensky proposes extending martial law, general mobilisation

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to Parliament to prolong the current martial law and general mobilisation in the war-torn country for another 90 days.

Two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilisation have been submitted to Parliament for consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian Parliament imposed a martial law after the start of the ongoing war with Russia on February 24 and has extended it three times since then.

The general mobilisation of the population was introduced in Ukraine on February 24 and was prolonged in May for another three months.

The laws on the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine are due to expire on August 23.