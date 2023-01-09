‘Zero’ Central funds for Telangana’s largest super speciality hospital: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday announced that works for Telangana’s largest government super speciality hospital in Warangal are at a brisk pace while slamming the Union government for having contributed nothing towards its development.

While sharing the pictures of the newly constructed facility on his Twitter account on Sunday, the minister said, “Before some Dumb BJP trolls start making silly claims, let me assure you that the contribution of Govt of India to this hospital is ZERO.”

He stated that the entire project is funded solely by the state government with no financial assistance from the union government.

Before some Dumb BJP trolls start making silly claims, let me assure you that the contribution of Govt of India to this hospital is ZERO https://t.co/Cd1sJ1IiOD — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 8, 2023

With over 2,000-bed capacity, the facility will turn out to be the largest ever government multi-speciality hospital in the state with diversified quality medical treatment.

The hospital is being set up at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore as a part of the Health City Project in Warangal with a 24-floor structure constructed on a 56-acre campus, on the Old Central Jail premises.

The Airport Authority of India, and the Fire Safety and Prisons departments have already issued clearances for the project.

Among the 24 floors, 16 floors would reportedly be utilized for hospital services and the rest would be used for academic and other purposes.

Efforts are expedited to recruit doctors and other medical staff in tune with the construction works.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation for the super speciality hospital on June 21, 2021.

“The 24-floor hospital is KCR’s brainchild and the construction of the same is going on at a brisk pace,” KTR said in a tweet.