For a second time, zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: For a second time, Telangana reported zero COVID-19 deaths amidst the ongoing pandemic in the last nine months. On Saturday, the state reported 157 new cases (last 24 hours), and 157 discharges (recoveries), while the casualties for the day was nil.

Prior to this, the only other time zero deaths were reported was on February 12, the first time since May. As of February 19, the total number of COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Telangana stand at 2,97,435, while the total deaths reported are 1,623.

The number of new cases in the state have been going down over the past few months, with the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases now ranging around the 100-150 mark. The patient recovery rate in Telangana is 0.54%, as against the national average of 1.4%.

On Saturday, out of the 157 new cases that were reported, 27 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, as more than 10% of the daily cases continue to be detected from Hyderabad on an average.