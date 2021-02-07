Zero investment in Bengal in last 10 years: Suvendu

Kolkata, Feb 7 : Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that West Bengal has not advanced an inch in terms of industrial resurgence in the last 10 years.

“There has been zero investment in the state in the last 10 years of Trinamool Congress’ regime. The youths of the state have faced unemployment. There is no job opportunities in Bengal,” Adhikari said.

He said that Bengal need a double-engine BJP government to improve the economic condition of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport. He left for East Midnapore’s Haldia by helicopter from the airport and reached the destination around 4 p.m.

Other senior BJP leaders like Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, All India Vice President Mukul Roy, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargi, BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, Rajib Banerjee were also present at the rally.

