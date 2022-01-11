Zero-tolerance for fake certificates: DGP M Mahender

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General (DGP) of Police, M Mahender Reddy on Monday said that there will be Zero tolerance for fake certificates in the state.

The DGP addressed a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors in the state, with an agenda to curb the use of fake certificates, during online verifications. It also laid emphasis on expediting the process of verification which could help job providers and job seekers, mutually.

In light of chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s resolve to root out the fake certificate menace, Reddy urged the vice-chancellors to work with the National Academic Depository (NAD), and use DigiLocker to upload all data at the earliest.

The DGP further urged the vice-chancellors to use digital alternatives to upload student information, while the Digi-Locker is being developed. He also urged universities to file complaints in case they receive fake Certificates.

In the meeting chaired by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman, professor R Limbadri, Reddy called for coherence between the TSCHE and the universities, saying, “A system of machine to machine exchange of data between the state-level TSCHE server and university server must be established to achieve automatic data capture at the point of data generation.”