Zero tolerance to communal situation: Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: In wake of communal trouble in Bengaluru city, Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar on Wednesday conducted a video conference and passed necessary instructions to the police staff of city.

During the meeting the Commissioner asked the policemen of city monitor social media unit and update the situation to senior officers immediately.he also asked men, in case of any exigency the response time should be less than 10 minutes to reach the spot and reaching of senior officers to the spot is also a must.

He stressed the need for utilization of available resources and availability of SHOs and Additional inspectors round the clock in the Police Station and availability of Divisional ACPs in the Zone during night time.

He instructed the officials for Zero tolerance to communal situation in Hyderabad, while no jurisdiction to any police station during crisis time.

Anjani Kumar asked the city police to stay alert and vigilant and avoid bad repute to city.