Ziauddin Nayyar appointed working prez of Tameer-e-Millat

Hyderabad: The Rukn e Shoorah of ALL INDIA MAJLIS TAMEER E MILLAT announces the appointment of Mr Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar as the Working President of All India Majlis Tameer e Millat.

On 6th October 2020, 41 Rukn e Shoorah gave notice to Mr Syed Jaleel Ahmed the President to call for Extraordinary meeting under Clause 16 and Section 5 of the Constitution of AIMTM within one month.

The meeting was scheduled and held on 14th November 2020. During the meeting when Mr Syed Jaleel Ahmed failed to give satisfactory answers, he abruptly left the meeting. The discussion continued and the motion to remove Mr Syed Jaleel Ahmed from the post of President and appoint Mr Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar as Working President of All India Majlis Tameer e Millat till February 2021, when the elections would take place.

The motion was accepted by more than two-third majority of the Quorum present there. To ensure the legality of the matter signatures of the Rukn e Shoorah were also taken.

Henceforth Mr Mohammed Ziauddin Nayyar is appointed as the Working President of AIMTM, and Mr Syed Jaleel Ahmed is ousted out from the post of President of AIMTM.