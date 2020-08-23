Ziaur involved in Mujib killing, Khaleda in rally attack: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Aug 24 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once again alleged that former Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killing of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while his wife Khaleda Zia was involved in 2004 Dhaka grenade attack.

“Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killings of the Father of the Nation, four national leaders…he killed army personnel through coups one after another. Khaleda Zia just did the same thing after coming to power,” said Hasina on Sunday Morning during a programme organised by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee at the International Mother Language Institute, marking the 45th martyrdom of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

She said, war criminal of 1971 liberation war – Jamaat-e-Islami top leaders Matiur Rahman Nizami & Ali Ahsan Mujahid, who led the massacre and genocide of 1971, and the mass killing of the intellectuals were rewarded as ministers by Khaleda Zia.

Hasina said by selecting Ziaur Rahman as the army chief, Khandaker Mustaque had proved that they were together in the conspiracy.

She said the aim of the killers was to destroy the ideology and goal with which Bangabandhu had liberated this country. They never wanted the development of Bangladesh.

The PM said Ziaur Rahman had made collaborators like Abdul Alim, Maulana Mannan and Shah Aziz ministers, prime minister and advisers.

“They (Zia and Khaleda) always patronised those who were involved in terrorism and killing,” she said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.