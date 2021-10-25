Zika virus detected in Kanpur, Centre sends high-level team

A 57-year-old man from Kanpur had tested positive for the virus on October 22.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th October 2021 2:26 pm IST
Zika virus detected in Kanpur, Centre sends high-level team

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday sent a high level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where a Zika virus case was reported in Kanapur.

A 57-year-old man from Kanpur had tested positive for the virus on October 22.

The multi-disciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and a gynaecologist has been sent to take stock of the ground situation and follow containment measures.

MS Education Academy

The health experts from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi has been deployed by Union Health Ministry to assist state authorities for the control and containment measures of the Zika virus.

The team will assess whether the Ministry’s action plan for Zika virus management is being implemented.

It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of the virus in Uttar Pradesh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button